Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health, to Hispanics: “It’s time to get vaccinated”

“Get your brother, your granddaughter, whoever it is: It’s time to get vaccinated!”said the Secretary of Health on Thursday, Xavier Becerra, in launching a campaign to overcome the barriers that Latinos encounter in the fight against covid-19.

“60% of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” Becerra said in a teleconference, in which he regretted that Latinos “have not yet reached” those figures.

According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), an organization that deals with health issues, the 47% of Hispanic adults report having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The science and the facts are documented: if you get vaccinated you are a safer person for you and for the rest of the country”added the former Hispanic congressman. “Get vaccinated. There are vaccination sites nearby, probably less than five miles from where you are ”.

Becerra participated in the launch of a campaign entitled “The Conversation” in which UnidosUS and KFF collaborate and consists of audiovisual messages, in Spanish and English, in which doctors answer questions such as “If I had covid, do I still need to be vaccinated?” or “How do we know that vaccines are safe?” or if the vaccines “contain a microchip.”

Samantha Artiga, vice president of KFF and director of the Program for Racial Equity and Health Policy, noted that the pandemic “has exposed the underlying systemic inequalities, and achieving higher vaccination rates among Hispanics is very important.”

CHANGE OF TREND

Attitudes toward vaccination for COVID-19 prevention have changed a lot among the general U.S. population since inoculation began in December 2020, he said. Liz Hamel, Director of Public Opinion and Surveys at KFF.

Last December 34% of those surveyed indicated that they would take the vaccine “as soon as possible”, 39% had the attitude of “wait and see what happens” while 24% indicated that they would accept the vaccine “only if was mandatory ”, or indicated that“ definitely would not take ”the vaccine.

In April, 56% of those surveyed had already received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccines, 9% indicated that they would take it as soon as possible, and 15 were waiting to “see what happens” .

“While the attitudes of the majority have changed, it is remarkable that there has been little change in the segment of the population that will accept the vaccine only if it is mandatory, or that will definitely not take the vaccine.”Hamel said.

Photo: EFE

Among Hispanics, the proportion of those who are “waiting to see what happens” fell from 43% in December to 18% in April, and that of those who have already received the vaccine or hope to have it as soon as possible rose from 26 % to 64%, he added.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

Still, the covid-19 vaccination rate among Hispanics has lagged behind those of whites and Asians, according to a KFF analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through last May 17.

Until that date, the race / ethnicity of 56% of people who had received at least one dose of the vaccine was known, and among this group, the 62% were white, 13% were Hispanic, 9% were black, and 6% were Asian, among others.

However, the gap is gradually narrowing and nearly a quarter (24%) of the vaccines administered in the past 14 days were for Hispanics, 8% for Asians and 10% for African Americans.

And this, according to experts, is vital given that Latinos and African Americans have received a lower proportion of vaccines compared to their proportion of cases and their weight in the total population.

To this must be added that, according to data from the CDC, the percentage of Hispanics who died from covid-19 (18.5%) it is similar to what they represent within the general population of the United States.

But if the distribution of the Latino population, much younger, were the same as that of the rest of the country, that difference would go to 19 percentage points, representing 37% of deaths from this cause.

