Xavi Simons makes his debut for one minute in Ligue 1

04/10/2021 at 7:36 PM CEST

Xavi Simons debuted with PSG’s first team in Ligue 1. With the match sentenced in Strasbourg and one minute before the end of regulation time, Mauricio Pochettino decided to give the Dutch midfielder the alternative. The Argentine can always say that he made him debut in the French championship.

The talented player, however, had already made his debut last February in the Coupe de France. Simons played the last quarter of an hour against Caen relieving Draxler.

Simons, raised in the quarry of Barcelona, decided to leave the bosom of the Barcelona entity dazed by the petrodollars of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the billionaire owner of the French club. Simons left La Masía in July 2019, when he was one of the most promising footballers of his generation. The Barça rectors decided to bet on players like Ilaix or Ansu Fati, already consolidated in the first team with Ronald Koeman, and not in the one who was called to be the heir to Xavi and Iniesta.

As in many so many occasions, time will end up giving or taking away reasons. About to turn 18, he will do so on April 21, the Dutchman already shows his curly hair on the fields of France and PSG thinks about renewing a contract that ends in 2022.