Xavi renews two more seasons with Al-Sadd

Xavi Hernández has renewed this Wednesday two more seasons with Al-Sadd, until June 30, 2023.

The club has also made it official on its social networks and with this statement, Xavi clears all the rumors that linked him to FC Barcelona for, at least, this summer to replace Ronald Koeman in the first team.

The club is very happy with the work of the Egarense at the head of the team, and this season he has already won four titles, so they did not hesitate to offer the new contract to the ex-Azulgrana.

Xavi already announced a few days ago his desire to continue with the Qatari club, and has signed his signature for two years: “My departure from the team is just a rumor and I am very happy to work with these players and this club & rdquor ;, it said on the wheel from the press a few days ago

Like the previous contract, The new agreement with Al-Sadd includes a release clause in the event that Xavi receives an offer from FC Barcelona and decides to accept it.

