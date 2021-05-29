Xavi Pascual to Barrufet: “You are my brother”

05/29/2021 at 3:10 PM CEST

FC Barcelona received the Asobal League title this Saturday at the Palau which he secured weeks ago for the eighth consecutive season and 28th overall after beating Frigoríficos Morrazo 35-23 on the last day.

It has been a very emotional morning for the farewell to players and coaches they have been an important part of the most successful section of the skating hockey club for the past two decades.

Coach Xavi Pascual and manager David Barrufet leave, as well as the great captain Raúl Entrerríos (retires), the Frenchman Cèdric Sorhaindo (Dinamo Bucharest), Aron Palmarsson (Aalborg), Jure Dolenec (Limoges), Kevin Möller (Flensburg), Àlex Pascual and possibly Casper Mortensen (he was not honored as his departure was not confirmed).

Visibly excited ‘Pasqui’ was the first to take the mic and the first was “after 12 years, the first thing is to thank the three presidents who have allowed me to fulfill the dream of managing Barça (Sandro Rosell, Josep Maria Bartomeu and now a few months Joan Laporta)”. By the way, the Palau’s PA system was terrible with an echo that made the speeches unintelligible.

“I also have to thank all the players I’ve had, those who are already gone and who have allowed this team to be what it is. It is not only a question of titles, but of feeling, “he added. the still Barça coach, who will be replaced this summer by Antonio Carlos Ortega.

Joan Laporta presided over the match in the box

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Pascual was moved to dedicate the league title to the late Salvador Canals, “a person I loved very much, who is no longer here and who helped me a lot”, he remembered all his captains and gave a special wink to Víctor Tomàs, who followed everything from one side of the stands.

By last, precious tribute to David Barrufet, his friend, great supporter and co-responsible for the project. “The family is always special and I thank him. To my wife, to my son Àlex and later I have a brother by blood and another who is you. You are my brother,” he stressed, addressing the mythical exporter.

The Asturian Raúl Entrerríos said goodbye from a Palau that arrived in 2010 from Recoletas Atlético Valladolid. “It is a very special day. We are here to celebrate a new title, a spectacular season. It has been a hard year for all of us, many people have had a very bad time due to the pandemic and I want to dedicate it to them,” explained the ‘ Hispanic’.

Entrerríos shone for the last time at the Palau

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

“It is a day of goodbyes, in my case after 11 years. From the first day I realized that this is where I wanted to be, that I did not want to leave FC Barcelona. I have worked hard in each training session to finish my career in this wonderful place. I have been a privileged person and I want to thank you all for your affection, “added the captain, quite excited.

For his part, the French Cédric Sorhaindo thanked the club and his teammates that they have “allowed him to have been able to enjoy being at Barça for 11 seasons. It is a very special day for me. It has been a pride to wear this shirt,” said the pivot.

The youth squad Àlex Pascual, the Slovenian Jure Dolenec, the Danish goalkeeper Kevin Möller and an Aron Palmarsson which was the most concise of all. “Thank you all”, expressed the future Aalborg player.