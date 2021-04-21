Xavi Pascual signs three seasons with Zenit

04/20/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

Former Barça coach Xavi Pascual has reached an agreement with Zenit St Petersburg to extend his contract to three seasons, after arriving at the Russian club last February.

ANDhe good work done in these months has left the leaders of the Russian club very satisfied, who have offered him that extensive renovation before the end of the season.

Gavà’s coach had also shown himself willing to continue at Zenit, a club that has welcomed you with open arms and where you feel very comfortable and where he is doing a more than remarkable job.

To surprise Barça

Now the task of Pascual, who won the Euroleague with Barça in 2010, is trying to surprise Barça in the quarter-final series, which starts this Wednesday at the Palau.

Zenit qualified in the final eighth position that must access the play-offs after winning their last two meetings brilliantly.

In the VTB League he is also doing a great job, where they have achieved the first position of the regular season.