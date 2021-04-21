Xavi Pascual renews with Zenit before facing Barcelona

04/21/2021 at 12:33 PM CEST

EFE

Zenit announced the renewal for three seasons of its coach, the Spanish Xavi Pascual, whose team will face Barcelona this afternoon in the Euroleague playoffs.

Paschal, who joined the Saint Petersburg club in February 2020, has made Zenit the revelation team this season by putting them in the top eight of the maximum continental competition.

In addition, Zenit leads the VTB league ahead of UNICS, Lokomotiv and CSKA Moscow.

The club highlights on its website that Zenit with Paschal in command he has achieved 65% victories, 46 in 70 games.

“I feel that Zenit is my family and my home. I really like both Saint Petersburg and Russia. Zenit is an organization that allows me to focus on my work, I always feel their support (…). I hope that in the future we will achieve even greater successes, “he said Paschal.

The general manager of the club, Alexandr tserkovniHe explained that more than two months ago the board of directors had decided to renew the Catalan coach.

“The club does everything possible to create the conditions for the realization of the great potential of our coach. We have a great relationship in which everyone feels comfortable and, most importantly, produces the necessary result,” he said.

Paschal, 48, won four Spanish leagues and the Euroleague with Barcelona (2008-2016), and two Greek championships with Panathinaikos (2016-18).