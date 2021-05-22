Xavi O ‘Callaghan will be the head of Barça’s professional sections

05/21/2021 at 8:35 PM CEST

EFE

Former Barça player Xavier O’Callaghan will be the new head of Barça’s professional sections, including handball, as sources close to the Barça club have told EFE.

Xavier O ‘Callaghan, who will return to Barcelona from New York, where since July 2018 he held the position of Director of the FC Barcelona OfficeSince his retirement as a player in 2005, he was manager of the handball section (2006-11) and the indoor soccer and roller hockey sections (2011-18).

O’Callaghan played for 15 seasons in the first handball team FC Barcelona and has one of the best record of the club’s professional sports, as he won 59 titles, including 7 European Cups, 8 Leagues and 6 King’s Cups. EFE.