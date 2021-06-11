Xavi Hernández was not considered for FC Barcelona, ​​denies contact with Joan Laporta

Xavi Hernandez, the former Barcelona player and the current coach of Al sadd, he assured this Thursday that he has not spoken with the president of the Barça club, Joan Laporta, “During the last months”.

“I am always in the market. I have a very good relationship with Laporta, in the end he is there to make decisions and I have not been able to speak with him or with anyone on the board of directors lately. They have decided to continue with a coach who has a contract, which is Koeman and he’s a legend, and you have to respect him, “he said when asked – at the presentation of his summer campus at the Santander Work Café on Passeig de Gracia – if he was surprised that Barça didn’t call him this summer.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson raises the temperature of her followers with ‘spicy’ photography

In any case, he declared that “it is a dream and an illusion to return to the club” of his life. “But I’m not in any rush, although I am prepared and so sorry,” he added.

“I did not separate myself from anyone because I did not mark myself with anyone. I already made it clear that I would not be active in the Barça elections,” he said about his relationship with the candidate Víctor Font in the last elections.

“I have a very good relationship with Font and Laporta and I do not think it has harmed me that I was wrongly related to a candidacy,” he considered.

CLEVER! ✅ “I feel much more prepared to lead Barça but I’m in no rush, although I hope the opportunity will come” – Xavi Hernández pic.twitter.com/jmliYtSHM2 – Analysts (@_Analistas) June 10, 2021

Regarding whether it bothered him that there were certain opinions that doubted whether he was prepared to train Barça now, Xavi said that, erroneously and due to ignorance, it is said that “the Qatar league and the Asian Champions League have a lower level than they really are. there are, and this is halfway between the First and Second Spanish Divisions “.

In this sense, he advanced that his idea “is not to take a previous step of training Barça B before doing it with the first team”, because he is currently training in the elite of football.

Xavi Hernández: “Training Barcelona B? It is not my idea. Although my rings wouldn’t fall off, it wouldn’t be the idea. I am already training in the elite and we have left behind working in training ”. #Xavi #FCBlive For the first time, I accept but do not share Xavi’s opinion. pic.twitter.com/9o3RFmt3E1 – (@Cruyffero) June 10, 2021

Xavi also admitted that he speaks often with Barcelona players such as Ter Stegen, Sergio Roberto, Leo Messi or Sergio Busquets, “but not about these issues.” In addition, on Busquets he said that if he were the Spanish coach, he would wait for him “for the European Championship” despite the positive for coronavirus.

On this issue he also opined that “all the players of all the teams that go to the Eurocup would have had to be vaccinated.”

Xavi Hernández has once again made clear his position, his ambitions and aspirations with a view to occupying the Blaugrana bench. “I have not spoken with him (Laporta) in recent months,” he assured and insisted that he gets along very well with the president. https://t.co/EscWqVARSS – La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) June 10, 2021

He also opined on the future of Leo Messi in a Barca key: “Because of everything that is happening, I believe that Messi will continue, but it is his decision and he has earned the right to decide because for me he is the best player in the history of football” .

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content