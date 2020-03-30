Xavi Hernandez He has explained what he would do if he were the coach of the Catalan team highlighting several of its footballers, ignoring Griezmann and recommending signings like that of Sancho in its demarcation. It should be noted that the Barcelona He already probed the now-technical Al-Sadd before rushing for Quique Setién.

“I am clear that I want to return to Barça, I am very excited“He said in an interview for La Vanguardia. “The same years ago I could give myself some respect, but now that I’ve seen myself training I think I can contribute things to the players. But I made it clear to them that I saw myself in a project that started from scratch, and in which decision-making was mine“Xavi added presenting his candidacy to the Blaugrana bench.

He ‘forgets’ Griezmann and Dembélé

On what he would do if he were a Barcelona coach, he said: “A large part of the staff seems extraordinary to me. Starting with the doorman, who seems to me the best in the world; Jordi Alba, for me, he is the best left back in the world; Pique, the best central player in the world; Busquets, best defensive midfielder in the world; Y Messi, The best player in the world. And, if you add to Luis Suarez, to De jong already ArthurI think they are footballers to succeed ten more years at Barça. The base is very good. ” It is surprising that Xavi Hernández did not have words for Griezmann and Dembélé, footballers for whom the Catalan team has paid more than 100 million of euros.

It’s more, Xavi has recommended Barcelona signings in its demarcation: “I would sign extremes, Neymar type. I don’t know if he would fit in with the social issue, but footballically I have no doubts that it would be a spectacular signing; Barça already has a game inside … but they lack extremes like Bayern does. You don’t need many new ones: Jadon Sancho, Serge Gnabry …“

In principle, as we have counted in OKDIARIO, Antoine Griezmann is sentenced. He Barcelona must sell for 124 million before June 30 and has hung the poster of transferable in French. What’s more, it has already offered Griezmann Manchester United and PSG. DembéléFor his part, he will have a new opportunity at Barcelona.