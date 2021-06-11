Xavi Hernández and Iker Casillas also go hand in hand in business

Iker Casillas and Xavi Hernández they also go hand in hand in business. The emblems years ago of Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and colleagues in the Spanish team, are part of a group of investors who are committed to Kognia Sports Intelligence. It is an innovative and revolutionary technology for analyzing tactical performance in football.

Casillas and Xavi they got to win an award Prince of Asturias for the concord between the two after the famous Classics and the confrontations between soccer players from Real Madrid and Barcelona. A conversation between the two served to reduce the tension between the players of the two teams, which in the long run avoided more problems in a National Team that months later was proclaimed European champion for the third time in its history. This call from Boxes In his day it also cost him a problem with his coach at the time, José Mourinho.

Now, once retired and with different projects in his life (one works at the Real Madrid Foundation and another aspires to the Barça bench), Casillas and Xavi Hernández come together to promote a technology company that is committed to tactical analysis in football. Kognia has developed a unique artificial intelligence software on the market that allows tactical analysis of the game automatically and in real time. It is an innovative product whose use is mainly aimed at clubs

professional soccer, leagues, federations or even the media.

In addition to Xavi Hernández and Iker Casillas, the company has incorporated as strategic partners a select group of investors, all of them professionals with extensive experience in the football and technology industry, among which it is worth highlighting Bolt ventures, an investment firm with experience in the sports industry in Europe and the United States.