Leo Messi issued a statement announcing that the Barcelona staff accepted the 70% reduction in salary and that they would help all the employees to collect 100% of their salaries and former footballers from Barcelona like Carles Puyol or Xavi Hernández responded to the Argentine’s publication on Instagram.

In that statement, in addition to announcing these economic measures, Leo Messi returned to send a poison dart to the board. «It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and try to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do, “wrote the Argentine striker for Barcelona.

Before this note issued by the ’10’ culé, several former Barcelona players reacted. Carles Puyol, with four applause emoticons and a face blowing a kiss. Nor did he miss the opportunity Xavi Hernández: «All very great! !! Congratulations!! Exemplary as always! ».

Two myths and legends from the history of Barcelona that showed their total support for Leo Messi and the entire staff for the measures taken to accept lower wages and that the rest of the employees do not lose money either. They joined Samuel Eto’o: «How great, Leo. Bravo to all the team ».