Xavi, best coach of the year in Qatar

07/08/2021

On at 17:07 CEST

The Qatari Soccer Association has awarded the awards to the best of the season once the end of the 2020/21 campaign has been put into effect.

The award for the best coach of the year has been taken by axazulgrana Xavi Hernandez. The one from Terrassa, who in the future would like to occupy the Barça bench, although he does not know when, has won the league title this year with Al Sadd without a loss, and that has led him to be nominated for the second time in a row to win the trophy, which he has finally achieved.

A player from the undefeated Al Sadd has also won the best of the season award. In this case it is Santi Cazorla, in his first campaign in the Arab country after bequeathing Villarreal. Cazorla has added eleven assists and 13 goals in a total of 20 games under the direction of Xavi.

Del Al Sadd was also the tournament’s top scorer, Bagdad Bounedjah, who scored 21 goals this season in the Qatar Super League.