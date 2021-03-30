Xaom Mi Laptop Pro 15 and Mi Laptop Pro 14: features and price

Xiaomi seeks to gain a foothold in the market for high-end laptops with the series My Laptop Pro. The new product of the Chinese manufacturer, presented this Tuesday, arrives with processors 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7, Nvidia MX450 graphics cards, 100W “turbo” charge and “aerospace aluminum” body, among other features.

It is not the first Xiaomi laptop, but it is one that brings back the Pro surname to try to become a good option for those looking for power and good value for money. The company, during the presentation, has made it clear that it wants to focus on the most demanding users, that is, those who need enough power to run some games.

Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 15Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14ScreenOLED 15 ″ 3.5KLCD 14 ″ 2.5KProcessorIntel Core i5 and i7 11th Generation – EVO CertifiedIntel Core i5 and i7 11th GenerationGraphic ProcessingGeForce MX450GeForce MX450Wh RAM Memory16 GB16 GBStorage 512 GB SSD Storage512 GB SSD Charging Power »at 100W56 Whr -« Power Load »at 100W

Technical characteristics of the Mi Laptop Pro 15 and Mi Laptop Pro 14

Although these are two computers under the same surname, their differences do not only lie in their size. The first one is the panel OLED with 3.5K resolution which incorporates the 15-inch Mi Laptop Pro. It is an outstanding feature since it is the first time that the Chinese manufacturer has committed to this technology in one of its laptops. The 14-inch version, meanwhile, is left with a panel 2.5K resolution LCD.

As for the heart of computers, both models feature 11th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. Of course, the largest option receives the title Intel EVO. It is a certification that the semiconductor manufacturer provides to manufacturers who work with him to create laptops “thin, durable and efficient for the challenges of tomorrow.” However, they will also be offered variants with AMD Ryzen processors.

In addition, the Mi Laptop Pro 15 and Mi Laptop Pro 14 will arrive with graphics cards. Nvidia GeForce MX450. These are capable of offering performance up to 2.5 times faster than the previous generation and offer a good experience in photo editing, video editing and gaming. It also incorporates Nvidia Optimus technology, which seeks to balance performance and battery life. Both models will be offered with up to 16 GB RAM memory.

Other outstanding features, and in common, among the new Mi Laptop Pro are connectivity WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, the on / off button with biometric sensor, the 512GB SSD storage and the «power load» of 100W. The larger one has a 66 Whr battery while the smaller one stays at 56 Whr.

How much do the new Mi Laptop Pro cost?

The new 15-inch Mi Laptop Pro will be sold from the 6,499 yuan (approximately 840 euros). The 15-inch model, meanwhile, will be offered from 5,299 yuan (approximately 685 euros).

More on this topic