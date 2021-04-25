Xander Zayas did not sweat to beat Demarcus Layton

Prior to the main fight between Emanuel Navarrete and Christopher Díaz, the preliminary matches of the show began with adrenaline. Xander Zayas showed his hunger for victory in just one round by not allowing Demarcus Layton to show his conditions.

The Puerto Rican stepped into the ring wanting to quickly finish off the American; 10 seconds after the bell rang, after gauging a fearful attack from his opponent, Zayas relentlessly dealt punches to Diaz.

In less than a minute, with just 45 seconds, Xander sent Demarcus to the canvas, who had withstood a powerful first left foot but couldn’t withstand a second left hook. The fight was agreed to six rounds, however they were too many for the punch that Zayas brought.

Thus, the Puerto Rican reaches a mark of 8-0 (6-0 KO) and continues to show himself as a boxer on the rise.