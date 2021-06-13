Xander Zayas destroyed the Irish Fryers

Fryers (11-4, 4 KOs) put in his usual solid effort, but 18-year-old Zayas (9-0, 7 KOs) really looks like a budding star so far in his professional career. Top Rank hired him at 16, which made him the youngest fighter they’ve ever hired, and when you watch him fight, you can see why they had such enthusiasm for him and still have it. He is cunning, intelligent, he does not fight like an arrogant young man, he has power.

Puerto Rico has been yearning for a top-tier young boxer to really break through and become a true top-tier professional fighter for a while now, and Zayas might be the current best bet among the pros.