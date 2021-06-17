Xander Bogaerts set record from Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski and other Red Sox legends

The shortstop of the Red Sox from Boston, Xander Bogaerts, continues to talk about baseball in Big leagues (MLB) since with a new hit in the 2021 season, he managed to catch up with historical legends of this organization which he defends.

Xander Bogaerts got a new double in the 2021 season against the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday and in that way managed to join legends of the Red Sox like Ted Williams and Carl Yastrzemski, names that are pure history in the Big leagues.

What was the record?

Simple, shortstop Xander Bogaerts became the fifth player in the history of the Red Sox who scores 400 extra-base hits or more in the MLB before turning 28 years of age, joining the historic Bobby Doerr, Jim Rice, Ted Williams and Carl Yastrzemski, names that are extremely important to this organization.

Nine seasons in MLB They were enough for the Aruban shortstop of the Red Sox to reach that number of extra-base hits with this uniform, now his name is next to some players who marked a before and after with this organization.

Here the report:

Add this to Xander’s already impressive résumé. pic.twitter.com/x4ppFRo1Xo – Red Sox (@RedSox) June 17, 2021

This is how the extra bases of Bogaerts:

256 doubles 14 triples 131 home runs

Xander Bogaerts this 2021 has had a spectacular year in the Big leagues, being one of the best shortstop in the competition and is undoubtedly giving reasons to receive in the not too distant future, a good contract from the Red Sox.

In 64 games of the MLB In 2021, this player is hitting .325 with 78 hits, 13 homers, 41 RBIs and the same number of runs.