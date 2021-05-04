Xander Bogaerts offensive leader of all MLB shortstop

The shortstop of the Boston Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts, is leading the MLB in offensive departments within their class.

Many talk about the versatility of Fernando Tatis Jr, how complete Francisco Lindor is, Corey Seager’s bat, Carlos Correa’s clutch and Trea Turner’s legs, but not everything Bogaerts has shown.

Xander Bogaerts Some time ago he was listed as a powerless hitter, but in 2019 he had about 33 home runs, the same number of home runs he had between 2017 and 2018.

So far in the 2021 season, he’s leading among shortstops with an AVG. in 349, doubles with a total of 10 and 37 hits, in addition to an OBP of 384. OPS of 969.

Notably Xander Bogaerts he has been two times all-star, three times a silver bat and what distinguishes him from the rest, two times champion with the Boston Red Sox.

How much is Bogaerts’ contract with the Boston Red Sox?

In 2019 Bogaerts signed a contract extension for six seasons and the sum of 120 million dollars, with a clause that could not be changed unless he wanted it so and an option to get out of the contract in 2022.

Here the report: