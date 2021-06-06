Xander Bogaerts and Marvin González made the craziest play of the season

The latinos Xander Bogaerts and Marwin Gonzalez They made one of the craziest plays we’ve ever seen in the MLB.

Through the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play, Aaron Judge hit a hard ball to shortstop, which Xander Bogaerts he couldn’t handle it well.

The ball collided with Bogaerts’s glove, taking a great upward momentum in the form of a fly-over, luckily Marwin gonzalez he was very active and caught the ball, firing a brilliant shot at first to put out Aaron Judge.

Here the video:

From Aaron Judge’s bat to Xander Bogaerts to Marwin Gonzalez to Bobby Dalbec for one out at first base pic.twitter.com/9YGkprJjtG – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 5, 2021

We used to see plays like this with Roberto Alomar and Omar Vizquel, as well as with Jose Ramírez and Francisco Lindor, who for a time were duo at shortstop and second and showed well when it came to sharing the ball to complete the magnificent plays in the MLB.