XALAPA, Ver.- Reinventing oneself is one of the slogans that has come with the pandemic due to the Covid-19, that is clear to Adán Velázquez Aguirre, who devised Cinestrés, a projection model that allows to take the cinema to the neighborhoods, to enjoy it from the rooftops or balconies. The next functions will be on May 22, 23 and 24, at 8:30 p.m., in Valle Real, behind the Central de Abastos.

The initiative, launched on the first weekend of May in the downtown area, aims to maintain a source of employment, at the same time that entertainment is provided to the people of Xalape.

In an interview, Adán Velázquez explained that he has shown films at Villas Arco Sur and the Rubén Pabello Acosta neighborhood. The proposals are made by the same population, with photographs they share through Cinetix’s social networks.

On Mondays and Tuesdays we do the exploration to determine if the necessary conditions exist, if so, on Wednesdays and Thursdays we do the assembly and the projections are for three days; Although there is already a schedule, it must be taken into account that there may be unforeseen events, depending on the weather conditions

He explained that they already removed one of the screens from the Cinetix rooms and they also have an inflatable screen, as well as the projection alternative on the walls of both houses and apartment buildings. The sound is by tuning into a radio station.

He explained that one of the concerns in this confinement is children, which is why the films chosen are for children, 70-80 percent, and the rest are for adolescents and adults, who alternate.

Velázquez Aguirre said he was grateful for the good response to Cinestrés, a project supported by the state DIF that encourages family union and staying at home. He stated that being a company of the mass entertainment business, it was one of the first affected by the health contingency.

We were among the first sectors to feel the impact. Immediately we began to look for alternatives to support the work team, so that the personnel have somewhere to return to after the contingency. As for the population, we invite you to follow our social networks, where we inform you of the places we will reach. We also do phone in the area so that more people find out

.