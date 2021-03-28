Xabi Alonso will continue to be the Technician of the Real Sociedad subsidiary

Xabi Alonso renewed his contract with the Real Sociedad subsidiary until 2022. The Spanish contract expired this summer but he will continue to command the Catalans for one more season.

Alonso has had a good performance directing Real Sociedad, who is classified to the promotion phase to Second Division. In fact, his work was proving so positive that he had piqued Borussia Monchengladbach’s interest to take him to Germany this summer.

“We are very satisfied with how things are turning out. In the meetings with the club and with Roberto Olabe it has been seen that there was very good communication and we want to continue growing in this project, making the players better who can go up to the first team ”, he declared for the club’s social networks.

Real Sociedad B accumulates four consecutive wins in the third division of Spain, thus achieving for the promotion phase in the absence of the last day.