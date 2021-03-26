Xabi Alonso renews with Real Sociedad until 2022

03/26/2021

On at 12:30 CET

Xabi Alonso has renewed with the Real society until 2022. The club itself has made it official that the former footballer will continue as coach of the club’s branch.

In this way, it is confirmed that the Mister del Sanse will continue in Zubieta one more season, until June 30 of next year. His contract expired in June of this same season. and rumors had started to fly about his future. Finally, Xabi Alonso will remain at the helm of the subsidiary ‘txuri-urdin’.

The coach has been very “excited” in an interview conducted by the club itself, in which he appreciates the trust received: “I want to continue growing in the project”.