Xabi Alonso is acquitted of the accusations of fraud against the Treasury in 2010 and 2012

The Provincial Court of Madrid has once again acquitted the former footballer and current coach of the subsidiary team of the Real society of San Sebastián Xabi Alonso in the case in which he was accused of defrauding the Treasury of almost two million euros during the years 2010, 2011 and 2012.

This is agreed in a sentence issued in execution of the decision adopted last January by the THigher Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM), which annulled the first acquittal of the Hearing and ordered it to issue another with a new legal motivation, after some resources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office were partially upheld.

Also read: Chivas: Amaury Vergara responds to the fans about the return of Matías Almeyda

Along with Alonso, the lawyer is also acquitted Ivan Zaldua and Ignasi Maestre, administrator at the time of the events of Kardzali, a company based in Madeira (Portugal) and subject to a more beneficial tax regime, to which the former footballer transferred his image rights in 2009 when, while at Liverpool, he received the offer to sign for Real Madrid.

The Prosecutor’s Office considered that it was a simulated operation to evade taxes for what it requested in the trial two and a half years in prison for each accused. The TSJM asked the Hearing to give a reasoned response to a question that is presented as “one of the grounds of the accusation.”

Specifically, if the returns obtained by Kardzali in the exploitation of the image rights of Xabi Alonso generated outside of his employment relationship with Real Madrid and not taxed in 2010, 2011 and 2012 are under the protection of article 92 of the Law of the Personal Income Tax, which would cover the absence of taxation.

Also read: Chivas: Miguel “Pocho” Ponce debuts as a singer

Now the Court maintains that once the simulation has been ruled out in the transfer of image rights verified by the former player to Portuguese society, no crime can be imputed to him or to the rest of the accused.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content