X-TALK, the app that turns your smartphone into a walkie-talkie

It allows you to create groups of up to five people to communicate with each other, with a single gesture, quickly and easily

Crosscall, the French manufacturer of ultra-resistant and durable smartphones and tablets, launches X-TALK, its application that allows, with a single gesture, to communicate simultaneously with one or more people. A function inspired by the walkie-talkies that the brand wants to democratize among lovers of sports and outdoor activities. Already available in the PlayStore, the X-TALK application is free and compatible with all Android smartphones.

Permanent communication

Whether it’s during a ski session, an outing in the mountains or on a bike ride, there are many activities in which the ability to communicate immediately with your entire group is essential, and where the use of a walkie-talkie makes more sense . In order to facilitate communication between users immediately and easily, Crosscall, the French manufacturer of off-road smartphones and tablets designed for adventure, action and risky professions, has developed its own application with a walkie-talkie function. : X-TALK. With an accessible and easy-to-use interface, without the need to create an account and without a distance limit, this app allows you to transform your smartphone into a walkie-talkie in milliseconds. With X-TALK, sports and outdoor enthusiasts will now be able to communicate instantly and share their locations through an accessible tool.

A walkie-talkie with no distance limit

This new application allows you to create groups of up to five people to communicate with each other, with a single gesture, quickly and easily. You only need to press the virtual button on the smartphone screen to start the conversation or, even better, if you have a Crosscall, just press one of the programmable side buttons dedicated to this function. Easily create your group with friends, family or in teams if it is a competition, so that all participants can be in conversation, without distance limits and without the need for any manipulation, simply through voice, as with a walkie-talkie.

Mobile networks

X-TALK works through 2G / 3G / 4G and WiFi mobile networks, thus allowing communication from miles away, the main problem when using conventional walkie-talkies. In addition, communication is also carried out without interference and with the best sound quality thanks to the incorporation of Dolby audio technology.

The creation of a discussion group is a function reserved for Crosscall users, but all Android users (Android version 7 and higher) will be able to join a group by receiving an invitation via a link or by capturing a QR code to be shared by the administrator. Once the group is created, all members of the conversation will listen to the messages directly without having to do anything, exactly like with a walkie-talkie.

www.crosscall.com

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.crosscall.xtalk&hl=es&gl=US