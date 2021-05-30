X-rays reveal the violent energetic phenomena at the center of our Galaxy

NASA has released the most detailed image to date of the center of the Milky Way seen through the lens of the Chandra Space Telescope.

New research collects hundreds of x-ray measurements of the center of the Milky Way

The generated image reveals two large x-ray emissions near the supermassive black hole that inhabits the galactic center

Details of violent magnetic phenomena at the center of our galaxy are revealed in X-rays, with unprecedented clarity, in new research by University of Massachusetts astronomer Amherst Daniel Wang.

The images, recently posted on Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, document an X-ray thread, named G0.17-0.41, which hints at a previously unknown interstellar mechanism that may govern the flow of energy and potentially the evolution of the Milky Way.

“The galaxy is like an ecosystem“says Wang, a professor in the department of astronomy at UMass Amherst, whose findings are the result of more than two decades of research. “We know that the centers of galaxies are where the action is and they play a huge role in their evolution.” And yet what happened in the center of our own galaxy is difficult to study, despite its relative proximity to Earth, because, as Wang explains, it is obscured by a dense fog of gas and dust.

Researchers simply cannot see the center, even with an instrument as powerful as the famous Hubble Space Telescope. Wang, however, has used a different telescope, the Chandra X-ray Observatory NASA, which ‘sees’ X-rays, rather than the visible light rays that we perceive with our own eyes. These X-rays are capable of penetrating the obscuring fog and the results are astonishing..

NASA / CXC / UMass / QD Wang;

Wang’s findings, which were supported by NASA, provide the clearest image yet of a pair of X-ray emitting columns that are emerging from the region near the huge black hole at the center of our galaxy.

Even more intriguing is the discovery of an X-ray thread called G0.17-0.41, located near the south column. “This thread reveals a new phenomenon,” Wang says in a statement. “This is evidence of an ongoing magnetic field reconnection event.” The thread, writes Wang, probably represents “Just the tip of the reconnection iceberg“.

A magnetic field reconnection event is what happens when two opposing magnetic fields are forced together and combine with each other, releasing an enormous amount of energy. “It is a violent process,” says Wang, and it is known that is responsible for such well-known phenomena as solar flares, which produce space weather powerful enough to disrupt power grids and communications systems here on Earth. They also produce the spectacular Northern Lights. Scientists now think that magnetic reconnection also occurs in interstellar space and it tends to take place at the outer limits of expanding columns ejected from the center of our galaxy.

“What is the total amount of energy output at the center of the galaxy? How is it produced and transported? And how does it regulate the galactic ecosystem?” These, Wang says, are the fundamental questions whose answers will help unravel the history of our galaxy. Although much work remains to be done, Wang’s new map points the way.