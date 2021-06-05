X-ray of the Continuous Market in May

The stock market, and specifically, the Spanish one, continues to appeal to investors. And May, in addition to a bullish month, has shown that it continues to interest locals and foreigners, national and foreign investors. And as it shows we find the good trading data in the market.

The figures released by Bolsas y Mercados Españoles clearly show the investor appetite that is growing. With a negotiation of 32,030 million euros, the volume of equities is 11.1% higher than the previous month. And it also rises 9.2% than a year ago, in May 2020. The market share, indicated by BME, in the trading of Spanish securities of 74%.

More negotiation for a more lively market that little by little is also returning to normality. But above it, some of the values ​​have been shown in the last – and fruitful month – in the Continuous Market.

If we leave aside the Ibex, the truth is that the best routes in May have been scored by values ​​such as Ercros with advances of 32.14%, Montebalito, which has risen in the last 230 days by 28.57%, Rovi, with advances of 18.26% or Talgo, which gains in the market during that period, 16.51%

Chemistry lets itself be loved and in what way by the market with more than good results in the first quarter and its investments that continue, as is the case at its Valencia plant within its 3D plan. Due to the results, the Montebalito real estate company also resurfaces strongly in that period, doubling its turnover in the first quarter and with the idea of ​​building 500 homes in 5 years.

May Montebalito price

The same has happened to Rovi, undoubtedly boosted thanks to vaccines by its partner Moderna and raising its income statement up to 71% until March due to the vials against Covid, with an increase in its income that exceeds 29% in that period. His net profit, 23.8 million euros. Off the shot, the drugmaker expects its third-party manufacturing sales to increase this year by 15-20%.

Read more

Talgo also benefits from May, thanks to its new contract with Renfe. It marks annual maximums thanks to that signing of 281 million euros for the manufacture and maintenance of 40 power heads of the AVE. And already looking to the future hand in hand with the hydrogen train, face to face, they point out from the company, to combat depopulation.

May Talgo price

But not everything has been progress for the values, although in his discharge, it must be said that the losses have not been as large as in previous months for the most bearish in the market. This is the case of the best of the year, Libertas 7, marked by extreme volatility, which has collected 18.65% of its profits, remember that it rises more than 127% in the year.

Libertas May price

Also Soltec, the worst of the year in the Continuous Market, with annual falls of around 47% it has widened this gap again due to the 17.13% cuts registered in May. Not forgetting either Duro Felguera, who, while maintaining his significant annual gains that have touched 60% since the beginning of the year, continues to correct, even losing the level of the euro per share at times, despite the rescue. In the fifth month of the year, it yielded 16.74%.

May Soltec price

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.