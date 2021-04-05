X-ray emission from Uranus detected

It is the first time that a team of NASA scientists has achieved detect X-rays in the surroundings of Uranus. We know that in our solar system almost all planets, including Earth, register this type of energy but, What causes this emission of energy?

Uranus, a rather strange planet

It is the third largest planet in our solar system and also one of the rarest and most fascinating. To all the mystery that already surrounds you, we have added a new one: Astronomers have detected X-rays from this toxic world and, although part of the signal could be reflected emissions from the Sun, the most common, some seem to come from the planet itself, according to a NASA statement.

The new study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research, analyzed observations of Uranus collected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. in 2002 and 2017.

X-ray emissions from comets, Venus, Earth, Mars, Saturn, Pluto, Jupiter, and several of Jupiter’s moons have already been detected; “Of the planets in the solar system, only the ice giants, Uranus and Neptune, have yet to be detected in the X-ray wave band,” commented previous research.

Now, scientists have seen clear X-ray detection in the first 2002 observations. and a possible X-ray flash in the data obtained 15 years later.