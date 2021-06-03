X-Patrol Renewal 3: Psychic Warfare

Mutants are always in constant flux, but the end of the century led to a total renovation of concepts. X-Men: Renewal collects all these comics that changed the franchise

Joe Kelly and Steven T. Seagle’s stint on the X-Patrol included new members, new problems, and new challenges. These news came like avalanches of threats, and the X men, now without Professor Xavier and almost without resources, had to improvise every step they took. One of the most important factors was that they did not have strong psychics, and that their new recruits were hiding many secrets. And both things were going to change in ‘Psychic War’.

The psychic plane has always been very important for mutants, it allowed them to access all their members, share, communicate safely, and control many situations. But it is also the home of monsters. Chris Claremont reinvented the mental powers and their uses in his stage, the Kelly-Seagle tandem were not going to leave that aspect of the mutants untouched in their renewal of the Patrol. And by the way they took the opportunity to recover old characters, situations, and make their new characters evolve in their relationships and psyches.

The X-Men continues to recover, the first members meet with Scott and Jean in their new home in Alaska, and end up in the middle of a mythological and psychic mess, once again the mutant world absorbs a group of friends who did not want any trouble. But the response of humans does not seem much different from the rest of the world they know. Meanwhile, we discover the origin of Caterpillar, his relationship with Magneto, and his powers, which are often a nightmare more than a gift. And to finish a volume full of content, we have the return to Africa of the Goddess, Ororo, accompanied by Mental Butterfly, since the group did not have a psychic, which will bring back one of the great enemies of the X-Men.

The two series combined perfectly, and what one did not touch, the other did, one explained who and where Caterpillar comes from, and the other examined what makes Medulla a tireless predator, as well as a scared teenager. The writers were throwing fastballs at each other to see how they fixed the challenges, and not letting a single one slip away. It was a time of changes and twists, many of them aborted by their editors, but that left plots full of entertainment and pure moments of the X Men.

And the drawing was according to the time, shocking, colorful, clear, and above all exaggerated, with Japanese influences. Manga was triumphant and its influence was remarkable. Germán García, continued the work of Carlos Pacheco and gave an example of spectacularity, and incidentally took the steps for Spanish authors to begin an invasion that is now complete. But there was also Chris Bachalo, who was beginning to mutate his style, again, leaving behind his darkness, and his anatomy lessons, to be able to twist reality and skip the panels and the page.

The series has a couple of installments left to finish, and from now on, before the near end. Kelly and Seagle sped up, and although it showed in the quality, the ideas were still shining in a very gray age for supers, putting on show and entertainment as well as clever twists and interest.

