X of Swords. Parts 20 and 21 of 22

In the previous compilation issue of X of Swords, the Infernal complained to Sinister about the hardships they had endured and because he did not know where he was going. At that moment, they met with Tarn, who announced that the fight had already begun and revealed that Siniestro’s mission was to get hold of the genes of Arakko’s mutants, something that did not sit well with the team. Upon learning of Sinister that Tarn has a team, he requested that he call them, and the Wicked Locus appeared. Sinister broke Tarn’s rules by taking out gene-harvesting drones, and the Wicked Locus killed Orphans, Nanny, Wildboy, and Sinister. Following Sinister’s orders, Kwannon took the package to Avalon and there Greycrow stabbed Empata for having toyed with her head. Then upon reaching Krakoa, Sinister killed Kwannon, Greycrow, and Émpata while picking up the package and fled while pretending to cry saying they had killed their Infernals. In Driador, Cable confronted Bei, but is not able to kill her and, when she was going to kill him, Saturnina stopped her by having been a spiritual death. Sunk, Cable telepathically asked his parents to prepare for the invasion and that the other Cable must have come. In the next battle, White Sword decided that he would fight Gorgon when he exceeded his hundred swords, so the Krakoan fought hard against several warriors until White Sword recognizes him as a worthy warrior and takes his life. With the score tied, only the fight to the death between Annihilation (Genesis) and Apocalypse remained. In this compilation number we will see Cyclops parley what actions to take with the Silent Council and a great fight between Annihilation and Apocalypse, which ends up spiraling out of control.

The story would begin (may contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven’t read it) with Scott Summers introducing Jean to the Silent Council. There, Scott would deliver a speech before the possible threat of invasion because of Annihilation and his troops. None of the Silent Council intends to send anyone to the rescue, so Scott Summers prefers to form a group to go rescue whoever he can, since he feels that is what he must do. Although some of the Council want to go, Scott prefers that they stay so that the Council has a soul, and, before leaving, Scott tells them that if the Council is the government, the X-Men should be their heroes. Meanwhile, Annihilation and Apocalypse fight, but Apocalypse wins the battle, but does not want to kill her. Seeing this situation, Annihilation decides not to surrender and breaks the rules by summoning Amenth’s troops. While all of Krakoa’s contenders hold out, Bei decides to join Krakoa out of love for Doug; and White Sword prefers to leave since he did not commit himself to this war. As reinforcements arrive from the Green Priestesses and Jubilee, Saturnina assembles Betsy’s stained glass puzzle and discovers that it is in the shape of Betsy Braddock. Eventually, it is implied that the Britannia Captain Corps is returning, but they are all versions of Betsy.

In general, we are facing quite a decisive and powerful number, in which we see the best part of Scott Summers in front of the Silent Council by putting heroism in front of tacticism, since he prefers to try save all possible lives, since that was what the X-Men wanted back in the day before Krakoa was formed. On the other hand, the battle between Annihilation and Apocalypse is quite emotional because of how the latter feels incapable of ending the person he once loved. Due to that decision, it would take place the greatest macro battle of Otromundo where all the Krakoa contenders fight for their lives, which is incredibly unbelievable and stumps you on every panel. In addition, we see how each character on each side makes a decision about how they should act, such as Bei and White Sword. However, the best moments would come with Júbilo’s reinforcements and with Saturnina’s plan B, which she hates, but the reader will surely love it to see how what she hates the most is what will save her.

As for the characters, Scott summers is shown with determination and decision before his superiors when wanting to rescue the Krakoa contenders, because he thinks that all life deserves to be rescued, and, as he rightly thinks, if the Council is the government, the X-Men should be the heroes of Krakoa to save those who need it, something that Jean second at all times. The Silent Council does not accept at any time the proposals of Scott Summers to rescue the contenders because most assume that a few lives should not endanger the lives of many. However, it is true that some do agree with Scott, but he prefers that they keep their seat for the government to keep a soul. Annihilation She is totally evil and refuses to lose the fight, even if she has to break the rules and summon Amenth’s troops to continue fighting so that Krakoa and Arakko burn for her. Apocalypse He fights as much as he can and, although he refuses to kill Genesis, he tries to find another solution, but cannot find it when he is outmatched by Amenth’s troops. Bei he feels a hunch in the middle of war and chooses to fight for the one he loves. On the other hand, White sword He doesn’t feel like he should be there, since he didn’t commit himself, so he leaves without saying anything else to anyone. Saturnine he clings to the hope of gathering the Betsy Braddock stained glass window in case he might bring the Captaincy Corps Britannia, but there is something that greatly displeases him. Krakoa’s contenders They decide to fight to the best of their strength, although some are frustrated.

On rhythm, Jonathan Hickman opts for some leisurely times to be able to deepen in all the dialogue of Krakoa and in the fight against Annihilation. On the other hand, Tini Howard uses a much more active rhythm, due to the urgency of the situation, in which all the fighters are in extreme danger.

On an artistic level, Mahmud Asrar leaves us with a quite remarkable drawing, with good details and a great play of light and shadow, as well as a good design of characters and backgrounds, but, as a negative point, we can say that the drawing feels too static on many pages and can be improved in some vignettes. On the other hand, the duo Mahmud Asrar together with Stefano Caselli it offers a better drawing, with incredible pages and vignettes, as well as well-managed expressions. We can say very clearly that, thanks to Caselli, Asrar improves the weaknesses he had.

In short, I consider that we are facing a very interesting penultimate compilation and with a quite spectacular battle setting.

You can purchase “Patrol-X, no. 16: X of Swords. Parts 20 and 21 of 22 ” here.