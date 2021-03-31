X of Swords. Parts 14 and 15 of 22

In the previous compilation issue of X of Swords, Apocalypse was looking to relax in the garden of the Star Citadel when Genesis asked him to talk about what happened in the pass. Walking around, she told him about how the Twilight Sword split the world in two and the enemy arose. They all fought against them, although Apocalypse had to stay behind. The battle continued and the Arakki took the opportunity to build towers, but exterminations continued for generations. When the time came, the prophet Idyll predicted a certain defeat, but Genesis made a raid to fight White Sword, but they had to return to Arakko for defeats and a betrayal. Later, Isca was forced to invite Genesis to parley with Annihilation and she accepted, but upon entering the room she saw the birth of the Summoners. Upon reaching the throne he fought with Annihilation and killed her, which meant that he had to wear the helmet, something to which he refused. As a consequence, the Amenthi horde got out of control fighting Arakko and when he learned of the surrender of the magicians and mutants, he wanted to put the helmet on, but it was too late. She and the Helm fell to Annihilation and wanted to dominate and control everything, even Krakoa. After the story, Apocalypse asked her to resist and that Krakoa could be her home, but she wanted to dominate it. Already entering part 13 of X of Swords, in the middle of a banquet, Guerra tried to irritate Storm, but both Death and Ororo maintained their composure. Upon entering the Hall of Fallen Banners and presenting the Court of Saturnina, Logan blamed Brian for not closing the tournament by not courting Saturnina, something that Brian felt bad about having a wife and having to fulfill vows, something that Betsy supported. While others ate or drank, Magik and Gorgon tried to find out the weaknesses of their rivals. Soon after, Ororo and Muerte danced and she made it clear that she has never feared him. Finally, Saturnina declared a few words in pursuit of the tournament and asked Logan what was wrong with him. While Guerra intoxicated Logan’s food, he confronted Saturnina through the Tournament procedure and she replied that death was the great change and that everything dies. Annoyed, Logan skewered her with his adamantium claws. In this issue we will see the first challenges of the tournament prepared by Saturnina.

The story would begin (may contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven’t read it) with Saturnina showing Logan a vision of how terrible the world would be if she died. At dinner, Cifra is poisoned by eating Logan’s food and Espada Blanca heals him by feeling that Guerra acted like a coward. While others eat, Magik tests Isca’s unbeatenness and, later, Saturnina announces that Betsy and Isca will be the first to fight to the death. The next day, Betsy and Isca fight, but Betsy is smashed into glass. Everyone complains because it may be rigged and Saturnina begins the second test. Some women take Bei and others take Cifra. He believes that they are going to kill him and soon discovers that they are going to marry her. At first he does not want to and Magik encourages him, but then he falls in love when he does not understand Bei and wants to understand her. Thus, Bei and Cifra get married and both get one point for each nation. However, Jubilee tried to attack Saturnina when she had not heard from Betsy, but Storm approached her to explain it and Saturnina made Shogo stand by her side.

In general, we are facing a compilation quite interesting for how Saturnina demonstrates her power to Logan and how a seemingly pleasant dinner party has so many points of contact between the two sides until it is revealed who they are the first two fighters. Now entering the second part, the fight between Betsy and Isca leaves us breathless and with an unexpected ending, but without giving us time to breathe, the second duel would begin, which would be stranger. It is always said that a wedding is the beginning of a new stage, but others say that it is a life-long duel and the death of singleness, so it is not surprising that Saturnina chose this strange “duel” for two combatants. very special. A) Yes, Wedding It is beautifully done and the execution of Cifra being the groom makes a lot of sense as Bei is the only combatant he doesn’t understand, so he is amazed. The strange thing is that, if they get married and neither complain, is it a point for both of them? Arguably yes.

As for the characters, Wolverine He comes back from the nightmare calmer, but it doesn’t suit him that Cifra is poisoned. Saturnine She is almighty at all times, wanting to start the tournament and enjoy the wedding. White Sword is expectant during the tournament and enjoys dinner, but hates that cowardly methods such as poisoning are used. For its part, Magik She is motivated to learn if Isca really is unbeatable in everything, so she puts her to the test with everything she can think of and, at the wedding, she tries to cheer Cifra on. Betsy He does not say it with words, but with his eyes he shows fear in the face of adversity. However, once in battle, Betsy throws herself with full courage and guts until she notices something is wrong. Isca She is confident at all times, and even tells her rival to surrender in order to take pity on her. Bei She is indignant and angry at having to marry, but soon changes her mind when she meets Cifra. Figure He is terrified at first by believing that they were going to kill him and then it seems unthinkable to marry, but then he marvels at Bei being the only person he does not understand, so he falls in love with her. Joy She bursts into the wedding full of anger when she doesn’t hear from Betsy, but soon the Storm calms down.

On rhythm, Gerry Duggan and Benjamin Percy opt for more relaxed times so that the contestants get to know each other and “bad faces” between them. On the other hand, Toni Howard prefers a more balanced rhythm in which action fits perfectly with drama and comedy in her storytelling.

On an artistic level, Stefano caselli leaves us a drawing of remarkable high, with a very good quality and a great level of details that achieve that in each glance the emotions are felt with a very good intensity. Conversely, Phil Noto It has a more cheerful, colorful drawing, with which you easily fall into their networks due to its youthful aesthetics and the emotions so well treated. In addition, it leaves us with very good scenes and a well-executed dynamism.

In short, I consider that we are facing a pretty good compilation that will delight many who already wanted the start of the tournament, although we have already seen that not all duels will be cut by the same pattern and will be diverse, something that will entertain us a lot and will be fun to watch.

You can acquire “Marauders 11: X of Swords. Parts 14 and 15 of 22 ” here.