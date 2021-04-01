X of Swords. Part 16 and 17 of 22

In the previous compilation issue of X of Swords, Saturnina showed Logan a vision of how terrible the world would be if she died. At dinner, Cifra was poisoned by eating Logan’s food and Espada Blanca cured him by feeling that Guerra acted like a coward. While others eat, Magik put Isca’s unbeaten to the test and, later, Saturnina announced that Betsy and Isca would be the first to fight to the death. The next day, Betsy and Isca fought, but Betsy was smashed into glass. Everyone complained that it could be rigged and Saturnina started the second test. Some women took Bei and others Cifra. He believed they were going to kill him and soon found out that they were going to marry him to Bei. At first he does not want to and Magik encourages him, but then he falls in love when he does not understand Bei and wants to understand her. Thus, Bei and Cifra were married and both obtained a point for each nation. However, Jubilee tried to attack Saturnina when she had not heard from Betsy, but Storm approached her to explain it and Saturnina made Shogo stand by her side. In this issue, we will see a multitude of new challenges posed by Saturnina, many of them implausible.

The story would begin (may contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven’t read it) with Magik fighting a pulse duel with Pogg Ur-Pogg and losing. Then Wolverine would kill Summoner in Bujeplague, but lose a point. At a bar, Storm and Logan are challenged to drink and they both do it. Later, Solem fights Guerra, but asks that Logan fight for him because he owes him for giving him his sword. Said and done, Logan must fight and manage to split a limb from Guerra and win a point for Arakko. After that, Pogg Ur-Pogg fights with Magik and she wins by discovering his secret. After a few tests, Brian Braddock must race and loses to Redroot because of Saturnina’s deceptions. After that, more varied challenges follow until Storm fights a dance-duel with Death. Even weak from alcohol, Storm manages to win.

In general, we are facing a compilation quite amused by the various tests that the contestants of Arakko and Krakoa face, each one so different from the previous one that it generates curiosity and even laughter about how the tournament has been generated and how everything is rigged by Lady Saturnina. In itself, it is a number that easily it steals your laughter because of the reactions of the characters, such as the challenge of drinking alcohol, killing a kitten, pulse dueling, assembling a puzzle, dancing, running to the goal, not blinking at the death of the fallen before you … And many, many more that we enjoy almost without thinking. Obviously we have to have an open mindSince, if we went with a closed mind to a sword tournament, it would be a bit boring and here they have given it a twist to make everything much more fun. For that reason, and from now on, I always recommend in every comic to go with an open mind to enjoy everything.

As for the characters, Wolverine He is one of those who is most surprised by Saturnina’s way of proceeding, although he does not complain about the duel of drinking. However, he is not amused when the healing factor is taken away when he has to keep a promise. Magik She is always funny and ready for any challenge, whatever it may be. Brian braddock he is really upset by all the tricks of Saturnina, especially in the race in which he participated and forcing him to ask her for help. Death He is confident because his rival is weak. Finally, Storm She feels weak, but she is not going to show it to anyone because she feels that her strength does not reside in her power, but in herself.

On rhythm, Benjamin Percy and Gerry Duggan begin with times that are in crescendo with Wolverine and other contenders, although for the second part they prefer a fast pace in itself to show a large number of tests that they could not show otherwise by having a page limit.

On an artistic level, Joshua Cassara leaves us a really remarkable drawing, with incredible pages that leave us in awe. In addition, Cassara brings a great level of detail to the design of characters and backgrounds, which makes us “bewitch” and excite us even more. Finally, it is worth highlighting its good execution of lights and shadows, as well as close-ups.

In short, I consider that we are facing a totally funny number for the great diversity of tests and the reactions of all the contenders.

You can buy “Wolverine, núm. 7: X of Swords. Part 16 and 17 of 22 ” here.