X of Swords. Delivery 3. The tournament leads to a surprising result

That Jonathan Hickman was going to revolutionize the X-Men franchise was something that everyone had taken for granted, but no one expected what he has brought with him, a hurricane that leaves nothing standing. X of Swords changes the history of the mutants, including that of the first of them all, Apocalypse, and turns him into a being beyond simple genetics and species, elevating him to a martyr, deity and character of legend, and to the mutants in a race beyond humans, in beings of both magic and fantasy that reach places we had never imagined.

By the time we finished the second installment of this X of Swords review, the feast had drifted into a series of bravado and bravado, until Wolverine decided he had to end it all with one gesture, one kill. But if a goddess dies, reality suffers, and the end may be anything but expected.

The end of the world has a name, Arakko

In X of Swords, everything has gotten worse, everything has changed, and the end of everything known comes at the hand of the invasion of the sister nation and predecessor of Krakoa. The invasion is quick and efficient, and the destruction of the established order is simple. The end of the world in a double session.

But Saturn Moon Opal is not a goddess just because of her dressing style and class. And the power of deception and lies are not alien to him.

The vision of the end of the world is only the opening for the beginning of the competition. The tournament that will decide the future of Krakoa, Arakko, and the world as we know it. If the X-Men win, the world will continue its placid existence. If they are defeated, everything will fall under the power of the ancient demons that now rule the society of the first mutants. Everything is played in a crazy contest in which the tests are decided by a capricious goddess, and they range from singular combats, to tests of ingenuity or simple races between competitors. Wolverine will have to pay his debt, and Douglas will become a husband, no one knows the outcome of each challenge.

But nothing is what it seems, since each challenge involves a trick, and each tarot card delivered marks a clue, and a pattern, the order of the battles shows the spread, and the fate of the mutants.

Mister Sinister and his Infernals are not the Fellowship of the Ring, they are the orcs

The small note within this saga is provided by the work of Zeb Wells, this time accompanied by the Spanish Carmen Carnero.

The screenwriter has taken mad geneticist Nathaniel Essex’s group of monsters on a surreal journey through a fantasy setting. Full of challenges, battles and humorous results. But with Sinister’s presence, there is always a double intention. And in a world where mutants who die will die forever, every lie is a mortal danger.

Wells makes a turn and a pirouette, and leaves a clean stage served so that the event continues without his boys, and above all, so that the next number in the series has many new features, at least in terms of members. Carnero shines by leaving an example of why she has advanced so fast in Marvel, direct and spectacular, with a clear outline, and with mastery of action, the Spanish leaves a number that hits fast and to the gut.

In the end, everything ends with a duel between lovers

Apocalypse, Annihilation, formerly known as Genesis, and everything at stake, but Hickman retakes the commands of X of swords in this convoluted event that leads to a spectacular ending, in a battle of armies and worlds, of monsters and mutants, and it changes everything, again.

He comes into battle and it will be decided not by the most powerful army, but by the one with the most powerful willpower. And Apocalypse is the conqueror of other worlds, and in him is the key.

The end of this macrosaga serves to bring the Multiverse back into balance, to initiate new intrigues in the palaces of Saturnina, and more headaches for the nation of Krakoa. But also new opportunities, with the recovery of various elements that editorial fluctuations put aside, or destroyed. The mutant universe of Chris Claremont is recovered in its moment of greatest glory, with all its elements recovered, empowered, and prepared to be used by its narrators, who can once again be incredible, impossible, extraordinary, and return to Men X to the top, where they deserve to be.

The architect of all this, Jonathan Hickman is not present for most of the event, he supervises, but only returns to light the fuse and to explode the bomb. Just everything you need. It is Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, Tini Howard and Zeb Wells who have created all the yellow brick road to the great wizard of Oz, with varying degrees of success.

Some like Duggan continue to suffer from not knowing how to specify, others like Howard show that they are in their sauce in this superhero fantasy saga, some like Percy and Wells fulfill their mission and in the process they leave some things for their return to normality. But the master of ceremonies is the one who writes the best chapters, Hickman chooses to be the one to describe the story of Arakko and his fall, as Tolkien did with that of Gondor, and then he is the narrator of the great final battle as if of Homer. in the Iliad it will be discussed.

Art passes through many hands, almost all the authors fulfill their main function to spectacularly tell their portion of the story, but it is Stefano Casselli and Carmen Carnero who take the notable in their work in history, and Mahmud Asrar and Pepe Larraz the jackpot with the beginning and the end of the saga. To highlight Larraz, who is at such a high level right now that it does not matter what they write to him, he will turn it into art, in a spectacular story, full of contrasts in which each line and each shadow brings a nuance to each character situation, He is one of the great superhero cartoonists of the moment, and he does not stop growing.

X de Espadas has been a strange and irregular roller coaster, with a high-level start and finish, and with great changes, but with a development that leaves much to be desired, the approach lengthens, the development of the tournament becomes boring and even irritating, but the end is well worth the wait.

A saga that will not be remembered for everything it has contained, but for its result. Hickman changes the mutant universe to leave it as it was in its prime, and he does so with magic and battles. Perhaps not so many pages will be needed in X of swords, nor so many silly twists, nor so many nonsensical tests, but the result is what the writer was looking for to maintain the idea of ​​the series, change the mutants, so as not to fulfill that future that he himself described, always cruel to the children of the atom.