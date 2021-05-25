X mythical video games from the 90’s and how to play them again

On May 25, Geek Pride Day is celebrated, a day in which geek culture is given visibility, but in which not only television series, role-playing games or classic films like Star Wars are taken into account, it is also a day for remembrance and nostalgia.

So, this day is a good opportunity to look back and rescuing the video games played by the “geeks” of the 90s, something that will surely bring good memories to more than one.

In addition, you have to know that these video games can be played today, for which it is only necessary to download their versions adapted to the mobile phone. Most of them are available for both Android and IOS, and they are free.

Some of them have new versions adapted to current game consoles or computers, such as the latest versions of Nintendo, PlayStation or Xbox, as well as for computer.

These are some of the video games that came out between 1990 and 1999 and they became fashionable:

Super Mario World (1990): currently adapted on Nintendo consoles and mobile phones. Resident Evil 2 (1998)– Currently playable on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Sonic the Hedgehog (1991): It is available in IOS and Android mobile version.Crash Bandicoot (1996): It is available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

Crazy Taxi (1999): is available in mobile version.Doom (1993): It is available on IOS and Android, although it is not free. Final Fantasy VII (1997): Final Fantasy VII Remake came out in 2020.

Mega Man Legacy (1990): It is available on IOS and Android, but it is not free.

The King of Fighters (1998): It is available on IOS and Android, but it is not free.Metal Slug X (1999): It is available on IOS and Android, but it is not free.