The year 2019 was, from a box office point of view, an exceptional year, marked by the Disney studio records and their event releases: Avengers Endgame, The Lion King, Frozen 2 …

No other Hollywood studio has had such success last year. Many films, on the other hand, have known a less favorable fate and have failed to seduce the general public, as reported by the specialized site Deadline. According to the publication, the biggest flops of 2019 are X-Men Dark Phoenix, Cats and Terminator Dark Fate.

Announced as the swan song of the X-Men franchise, Dark Phoenix raised $ 252 million in dark rooms, then $ 110 million through the video market. According to information from Deadline, the Fox received $ 210 million, but spent $ 343 million to produce and promote it. A loss of $ 133 million.

Deceptions Terminator and Cats

In second place on the podium is Terminator Dark Fate, yet announced during the promotional campaign as the worthy successor to the classic Terminator 2: the final judgment. Massacred by critics, the film did not attract fans of the franchise and made Twentieth Century Fox, Paramount and Skydance Productions, which produced the sixth installment, lose $ 122.6 million.

The third position is occupied by Cats, adaptation of the famous musical, target of many mockeries for several months even before its release last December. Supported by an impressive cast ranging from Taylor Swift to Idris Elba via Judy Dench and Jason Derulo, the film lost $ 113.6 million to Universal, which produced and distributed it worldwide.

Other big flops of the year include Gemini Man, Ang Lee’s action movie with Will Smith (a loss of 111.1 million for Paramount and Skydance) and the animated film Monsieur Link (a loss of 101 , 3 million for Laïka).