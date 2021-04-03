X-Desert preview and schedules of Extreme E 2021

Extreme E is reality! After a long wait, the second electrical contest devised by Alejandro Agag starts up in Saudi Arabia. The category thus begins to write its history in Al-Ula, with the celebration of the X-Desert, an event that tries to focus on the desertification of the planet due to climate change. With this environmental message and a clear commitment to electric mobility and parity in competition, a contest that will have nine teams, eighteen pilots -nine men and nine women- and a format that promises not to leave anyone indifferent due to its high intensity.

The Extreme E off-road championship is based on the Odyssey 21, an electric 4×4 SUV built on a tubular chassis from the French company Spark Racing Technology. At 4.4 meters long and 2.3 meters wide, the Odyssey 21 features a Williams Advanced Engineering battery-powered electric powertrain capable of powering the centrally located drivetrain. The Odyssey 21 has 400 kW of power -550 CV- and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds. Although it is a standardized car, teams and brands have the freedom to design certain parts of the body to bring its silhouette closer to street models.

The 18 drivers -9 men and 9 women- who will compete in the X-Desert, the first event in the history of Extreme E.

The Odysseys 21 of the nine teams present in the X-Desert will compete in off-road sprint races. In Saudi Arabia, drivers and teams will enjoy a shakedown before starting the two qualifying rounds. Although they should be contested from four-car races, two laps and with a change of driver, Extreme E has decided to do two rounds of time trial for safety. The first three will advance to the semifinal, round with two tickets for the final. The teams from 4th to 6th in the qualifying time trial will go on to the ‘Crazy Race’, where only the first will have a place in the final. Thus, all races will be three cars.

This format is completed with the ‘hyperboost’, extra power mode granted to the vehicle that achieves a longer jump at the first obstacle of the circuit, and the so-called ‘Gridplay’, which will allow the team that receives the most votes to choose their starting position, in a model very similar to the ‘FanBoost’ of Formula E. With these ingredients they will have to count the nine teams that make up the Extreme E caravan in the X-Desert when it comes to making their strategies and imposing themselves on rivals. Like is logic, the change of driver mid-race will be key in defining the success or failure of each team.

Among the nine teams of Extreme E there are two Spanish structures such as Hispano-Suiza and Acciona Sainz XE. Oliver Bennett and Christine Giampaoli, while Acciona will be Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz. What’s more, CUPRA collaborates with the Abt team of Mattias Ekström and Claudia Hürtgen, while the Spanish Cristina Gutiérrez is a partner of Sébastien Loeb in the team X44 by Lewis Hamilton. They complete the grill Veloce Racing (Stéphane Sarrazin and Jamie Chadwick), the team RXR by Nico Rosberg (Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor), JBXE (Jenson Button and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky), Andretti United (Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings) and Chip ganassi (Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price).

X-Desert schedules for the 2021 season of Extreme E

DateStartFinalSessionFriday April 02

18: 00h18: 30h

Shakedown Saturday April 3

08: 00h09: 30h Qualification – Round 1 Saturday, April 3

13: 00h14: 30h Qualification – Round 2

Sunday April 04 08:00 a.m. 09:30 a.m. Semifinal + Crazy Race

Sunday 04 April

12: 00h14: 00h Final Race