The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, and the singer Grimes They presented this Tuesday their first son, who will be called “X Æ A-12 Musk”, a name that has aroused the intrigue of users on social networks because of the difficulty to pronounce it.

After the businessman confirmed the birth yesterday with the message “Mom and baby, all good”, a user of Twitter asked for the newborn’s name, to which Musk replied “X Æ A-12 Musk” and He explained that he is male.

X Æ A-12 Musk – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

The curious name has started a chain of messages on the social network asking how to pronounce that combination of letters and numbers.

Some users joked that will be nicknamed “Tesla Junior”, to name it more easily, and others ironically speculated that it is a cyborg or a different entity than the human being.

pic.twitter.com/PFDyxOywqw – ★ (@DanGamboaB) May 5, 2020

The truth is that Musk throughout the day has published photographs of the baby and nothing unusual is appreciated, beyond that In one image, he has applied a filter where the newborn appears to have a tattooed face.

Despite the occurrences of numerous Internet users, who imagine how the child will appear on his first day of school and other funny situations, some media points out that California state laws may prevent such a combination of characters from being recorded as a person’s name.

pic.twitter.com/chk0Scuixp – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

“Archangel“Or”Xavier”Are the transcripts that some have given to the name published by Musk, unconfirmed at the moment.

“X Æ A-12 Musk” is he first son between Grimes and Musk, who has another five from her previous marriage to Justine wilson.

Musk is known for his flamboyance, almost at the same media level as his business activity as the founder of the electric car company Tesla and his promising space projects through SpaceX, which some critics describe as unrealistic.

pic.twitter.com/lm30U60OtO – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Justly, last week he called “fascist” and “forced imprisonment” the order for the United States citizens confine themselves to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it has forced the cessation of Tesla vehicle manufacturing.

For his part, Grimes released his latest album in February “Miss AnthropocenePreceded by previous critically acclaimed albums such as “Visions“Or”Art angels“

