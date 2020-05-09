SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes recently welcomed their first child with an unusual name: X Æ A-12.

The first question that assaults the mind of any ordinary human being is its pronunciation. Also, speculations on how to pronounce the baby’s name (X Æ A-12) they are plentiful plentiful, as is their meaning, and if even legal as a nickname.

Now, the parents revealed the pronunciation of the name and have clarified everything, more or less.

According to the businessman, the X is pronounced like the letter while the ‘Æ’ is pronounced like ‘ash’. Furthermore, the founder of Space X was proud to say that part A-12 of the name was his idea as he wanted to honor and recognize the iconic plane of the United States Central Intelligence Agency for its A-12.

What is the meaning of the name?

Grimes explained that the name is inspired by equations, the Elven language and peaceful fighter jets.

In a tweet, the Canadian singer explained:

X means “the unknown variable”.

Æ is the elven spelling of AI (love and / or artificial intelligence).

A-12 is the forerunner of SR-17 (the couple’s favorite aircraft, which has no weapons or defenses, focusing on speed).

A also means “Archangel,” which is Grime’s favorite song.

So, taking those definitions, the name translates as:

“The unknown variable of the planes of love and / or artificial intelligence”.

• X, the unknown variable ⚔️

• Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love & / or Artificial intelligence)

• A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, don’t defend, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A = Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat)

The short life of the A-12

In 1959, the CIA chose the multinational Lockheed Martin for developing a reconnaissance aircraft to fly over the Soviet Union. After 11 rounds of designs for the plane nicknamed “Archangel,” the CIA ordered a dozen Archangel-12 (A-12) aircraft in 1960.

The final design required that most of the plane be built with titanium, which was unprecedented; At the time, the alloy was only used sparingly in parts in high-temperature areas of the aircraft.

Finally, to get all that extra titanium, the CIA secretly bought it from the Soviet Union, and Lockheed developed a new technology to machine small curved fillets out of the rigid metal.

Crucially, Lockheed also reduced the A-12’s radar cross section, building it with iron ferrite, silicon laminate, and asbestos to better absorb radar returns and improve the stealth of the ship.

After several rounds of testing, in 1963, the A-12s flew twin Pratt & Whitney J58 turboramjet engines, to reach speeds of Mach 3.2.

Although the CIA originally intended for the A-12 to fly reconnaissance missions over the Soviet Union, the agency deemed the area unsafe for the plane, instead sending it to Asia.

In 1967, several A-12s flew Operation Black Shield over North Vietnam, taking photos of ground-to-air missile sites. That same year, other A-12s carried out exits to support the efforts of the Vietnam War.

But by then, the A-12 had already been overtaken by its successor, Lockheed’s SR-71 Blackbird, a spy plane superior in almost every way, whose supersonic speed and low radar made it an extremely difficult target to shoot down.

Source: Cia.gov

