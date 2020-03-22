Wyoming explodes against Dr. Julián Ezquerra in ‘laSexta Noche’ due to cuts in public health

Greater Wyoming has weighed in on the ‘laSexta noche’ program that took place on March 21 to talk about the return of ‘El intermedio’ to be done from home due to the coronavirus: “Teleworking is harder than normal work. On a technical level, it is difficult to make the program, “said the comedian. One of the typical questions in this situation is how being home for so long due to quarantine is taking place: “Since I was detained 48 hours, I have not spent so much time locked up. I am no longer bored, I have a lot to study and read, like Chateaubriand’s “Memories from beyond the grave,” “In search of lost time” by Marcel Proust, or playing the guitar, “he assured.

Before joining the audiovisual world, Greater Wyoming practiced as a doctor and for this reason, Iñaki López wanted to know the presenter’s opinion regarding this health crisis which has opened the opportunity for Wyoming to present its most sincere opinion: “This is not the time to ask for responsibilities, but to think about why we have come this far: health professionals have decreased by 2,800, there are almost 2,000 fewer effective beds in Madrid, the Puerta del Hierro is closed, which means 600 beds were lost, it is time to reflect “, declared the comedian so that it does not” happen again “. This has led him to have a confrontation with Dr. Julián Ezquerra, family doctor and secretary general of AMYTS who was on the set of ‘laSexta Noche’.

Julián Ezquerra and Greater Wyoming in ‘laSexta Noche’

Ezquerra considers that it is time to be with professionals and fight against this disease and not to seek “political revenue”. The professional considers that the cuts were present in “almost all the Autonomous Communities”, something that Wyoming totally disagrees with, but despite that he did not want to go deeper into it. “I am making a speech in defense exclusively of the professionals so that this is not just an applause and nothing on Monday. The applause forever.” The humorist wanted to give as an example that when he talks to US friends about Public Health in Spain “they don’t believe it”: “We have to know this, the wealth we have there and we have to shore it up with a great state pact: Never again cuts in Public Health“, concluded the presenter of ‘El intermedio’.

Greater Wyoming’s Appeal for Health

Before his disagreement with the family doctor, Greater Wyoming explained that he considers this health crisis a good time to reflect on the reasons that have led to it but without mentioning the culprits: “The population to be attended has increased by 500,000 people. The elderly requires more assistance, there is more demand, and fewer professionals and beds“, showed the presenter of ‘El intermedio’. And it is that taking into account his experience in the sector, the presenter is in contact with doctors and other professionals and that is why he wanted to transmit the abuse and neglect that these institutions have had:”Attacks in the emergency department have increased and it is not received with our purchasing power. We have left them alone in the white tides where they asked for time to improve attendance, material to improve quality, they were asking that there be no cut because in the end when there is no budget, there is no assistance“the humorist explained.

“It is time to make a national pact for Health. Take off the masks to find out who is in favor and who is against the privatization of Health, so that there are no more cuts. What is happening is very serious but let’s take consequences“, said the lawyer the medicine. This considers that it is necessary to demand that the representatives include in their programs that cuts in the Health are never made again.” It is not necessary to remove beds or close places, but to increase them as society demands, so , in emergency situations like this, we would be better, “he concluded.

