Wyoming, critical of those who have not wanted to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca: “We have been waiting a year for it”

“I want to start the week talking about painting.” This is how this Monday’s intermission Wyoming began, commenting on the appearance of a painting with a representation of an Ecce Homo “that has revolutionized the art world in recent days,” he added.

He noted that “it was going to be auctioned in Madrid for 1,500 euros of nothing, until art experts from around the world have claimed that it is a Caravaggio who lost track four centuries ago and that would be worth tens of millions of euros“.

“The case of this painting has led me to think that many times we do not know how to fully appreciate what we have in front of us. For example, we’ve been anxiously awaiting coronavirus vaccines for a year“commented the presenter.

That highlighted that “a series of confusing information has caused that this weekend the vaccination has collapsed in several zones of Spain by generalized fear around the vial of AstraZeneca”.

But the Madrilenian continued mixing both themes to relate them: “The Ecce Homo by Caravaggio is not the only thing of value that we are not knowing how to appreciate, even if we have it right under our noses“.

“The fact that Let’s finally have a vaccine that has paralyzed the world and that will be available to any citizen is something of incalculable value“said the presenter.

To conclude, Wyoming assured that “there is no money in the world to pay it and you have to stop and think about the true value of things. We are extremely fortunate to have the covid vaccine at our disposal. “

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermission’ ATRESMEDIA