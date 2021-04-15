Wyoming and Dani Mateo congratulate Santiago Abascal on his birthday in ‘El intermedio’

Dani Mateo began his speech this Wednesday in The Intermission asking Wyoming for a favor: “Give Santiago Abascal a little truce for a day, which is a special date for him. “

“It is April 14, but it is not a special date for the far-right leader because it is the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Second Republic but because it is … His birthday!”exclaimed the collaborator while dancing.

And he wanted to highlight that the coincidence between both events: “What ironies history has … Abascal turns 45, although he seems much youngerIf you look at his resume … “, Mateo commented.

Wyoming and Dani Mateo, in ‘The intermediate’ ATRESMEDIA

“This is no time for criticism, that’s what we have the rest of the year for. Come here, old Wyoming, The intermission wants to have a detail with the president of Vox and we are going to give him a gift that he will love“said the journalist.

A person from the program team brought them the ‘gift’ for Abascal: “It is a birthday cobblestone, so that you can complete your collection because you are about to build a street”, Mateo pointed out wryly.

“A street of your own! So you can hold rallies without being booed,” Wyoming exclaimed. moments before singing to Abascal a very particular version of Happy Birthday: “Happy, happy in your day, God and Trump bless you … that you defeat the progress of the parental pin”.