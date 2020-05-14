WYLDLIFE – YEAR OF THE SNAKE (2020)

Our ‘confinement’ seems to come, with responsibility and many reservations, little by little to its end, it is time for us to see the light, for the vital machinery to return to that ‘new normal’ that seems to be a parallel reality like the one Marty McFly lived in Come Back To The Future II. Anyway, let’s hope that light (and knowledge) prevail and this is not a mirage. What if it is not, by far, a mirage is a New York band that has me in love with its melodies and guitars, its name is Wyldlife and, once again, I have to quote Capi and his ‘Behringer del Capi’ in where he has not stopped putting them in the last weeks and it is not for less, because the fourth disc of those of the Big Apple is very, veeeery big, a disc of those of fast digestion and perennial. With all of you and after the jump, I present Year Of The Cobra (2020), I assure you that you will not regret it in the least! …

WYLDLIFE

Again I resort to the typical / topical justification of the turn when I have to apologize when it comes to bringing you for the first time to such a large band and with some huge songs, since they have been a few years in this and have a few albums already in the street -specifically three-, but well, what are we going to do, you can’t be in everything and the good thing about all this is to continue discovering bands as exciting as Wyldlife that has won me on the street with their fourth album called Year Of The Cobra. Listening to an album as exciting as this one, it becomes a whole party in the middle of the ‘Groundhog’ routine, New Yorkers convince and fall in love equally with a formula as simple as effective mixing the most energetic rock’n’roll and Punk, of a certain glamorous ascendancy, with huge powerpop melodies, case of “Automatic” playing with even indie pop, the immediacy and self-confidence of the initials “Deathbed” and “Neon Nightmare” approaching the very Casablanca or the Stonian roll of powerpoppie Get Well. It is said that now they are less punk and aggressive, but these people know how to get pissed off and excessive when they want and there you are going to leave them with visceral and provocative themes such as “Kiss And Tell”, the crude “Sacré Bleu” or the crushing ” Year Of The Cobra ». In conclusion and as you have already verified in the note, an album of resounding excellence, with all its tracklist aspiring to be potential singles and, most importantly, with a REAL band, ‘In your Face’, which the Industry has not yet has stripped of its TRUTH …

