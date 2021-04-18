Wyatt Russell wanted fans to hate his character

Wyatt Russell, who plays the new Captain America (US Agent) in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, doesn’t feel bad about fans’ hatred for his character. In fact, the actor claims that this is why he accepted the role.

The actors always try to generate sensations in the audience. This is your role and Wyatt russell, who plays the role of John Walker en Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he knows. He even stated that the feeling of hatred or revulsion it has generated in viewers can be considered a measure of its success.

For those who dare to play a villain, one of the things they know is that the idea is that nobody wants them, unless the function of the audiovisual product is to feel empathy for their role. However, in the series, the premise is that el US Agent be seen as just another enemy, someone whose ambition to be better and “to do everything right” blinds him, even distancing him from his ideals.

To this, the interpreter said in an interview with Esquire the next:

“It’s partly why I liked it. People were going to hate him. I knew it. That is why you do it. That is the point. You get that response and it’s like, great, it’s working. “

Wyatt Russell has been shown as an antagonist in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Thus, the issue that some fans forget that what is being done is fiction and want to bring that to reality cannot be ignored. For this reason Russell had to leave social media for a while.

For his part, he referred to his professional philosophy and how it relates to John Walker, to which he mentioned this:

I am the type of person who thinks that the gray area is a place you should live. If you don’t live there, you are going to have a very difficult time in your life trying to figure out who you are, because you are limiting the types of questions you can ask yourself and ask others… What this character hopefully brings to people are the idea that there is a gray area in him, and that in life, there is a gray area around us every day.

His news in the series (SPOILER ALERT)

On the other hand, his fictional counterpart in the show Disney + its prominence continues to increase. After he was seen making a replica of the shield and was stripped of his title, the ex-military man would be willing to enter the great final fight, without knowing which side he would end up helping. His mental stability is no longer part of the game apparently.

It remains to be seen what will happen next Friday with him and the rest in the grand finale. (To see the series you can check this link).