Wyatt Russell (US Agent) talks about his future at MCU

The star of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell (US Agent), talks about his big final scene in the Disney + series, at the same time that he talks about the future of his character in the MCU (Spoilers notice)

Falcon and the Winter Soldier may be a series focused primarily on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, but it has also introduced new characters and one of them of great importance to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the form of John Walker / US Agent played by Wyatt Russell. His bow proved to be perhaps his most fascinating, and by the time the series ended, he had gone from Captain America to US Agent.

The actor spoke to Vanity Fair about that scene, the actor admitting that he had the same reaction to his new suit as Walker. “When I went to see the suit, I thought there would be a lot to deal with. It was… it’s exactly the same costume, but it’s black and red, ”he says. “It’s great that it’s a different color but it’s, like, the same suit. It provided something fun for me and Julia beyond what was on the page for that scene. “

Regardless of his uniform as a US Agent, Russell hopes fans will steer clear of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and not necessarily like Walker, but at least understand the journey he’s traveled.

“Hopefully they have taken you away from someone you are truly prepared to despise in the way of understanding where it came from. Like it or not like it or agree, you will understand why he is doing it. ” As for his future at UCM, the actor was shy about broaching the subject. “Marvel operates in a really cool way where they don’t make decisions before they see what works. I am not part of any of these decision making, obviously ”.

Still, he is well aware that the stage has been set for something bigger than the US Agent character in the future and acknowledges that “at the end of the series, he has become himself in a very dangerous way.” . What do you think of the evolution of US Agent in the series?

About Wyatt Russel

WYATT RUSSELL She will appear in Joe Wright’s Hitchcockian drama “The Woman in the Window” opposite Amy Adams. The film is an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller novel by AJ Finn, which tells the story of Anna Fox (Adams), an agoraphobic child psychologist who lives alone in a New York suburb. As he is afraid to leave the house, he spends the day watching film noir classics and communicates with the outside world on the Internet or spying on his neighbors. Russell plays David, the tenant who lives in Anna’s basement and who is a witness to all her hobbies.

Last year, Russell appeared on Showtime’s limited series “The Woodpecker” alongside Ethan Hawke, Joshua Johnson-Lionel and Daveed Diggs. The series, based on the novel by James McBride, tells the story of Onion (Johnson-Lionel), a fictional enslaved boy, who is part of John Brown’s (Hawke) motley crew of abolitionist soldiers during the Bleeding Kansas era ( Border War), which ended up participating in the famous 1859 raid on the Army Depot at Harpers Ferry. Russell played Jeb Stuart, a Federalist officer who had been ordered to arrest John Brown.

Now you can enjoy the entire Falcon series and the complete winter soldier on Disney +, if you are not yet a subscriber of the platform you can do it for € 89.90 per year at this link.