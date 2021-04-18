Wyatt Russell talks about the surprise character of Falcon & Winter Soldier

Last Friday’s episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” brought the debut of a new character from the Marvel cartoons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A character who may have a great future ahead of him within the UCM, and who at the same time has generated certain unknowns and doubts among fans.

The character has been completely unexpected, because although he has a certain history in the comics, it was an option that no one could really imagine, because in the comics he does not have such a direct link with the plot that is being told right now. Now we bring you a few words of Wyatt russell in which he shares his impressions of the appearance of this character.

In an interview with Esquire, the actor discussed John Walker’s future with the Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine advancing that possibly the fans we are victims of our own imagination, and that perhaps we think one thing, but then what the UCM offers us is going to be something different.

This is how the media recounts how the actor lived on set when actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Seinfeld”, “Words are not enough”) appeared on set.

There were rumors on set. Someone comes. Louis-Dreyfus shows up for a couple of days, a walking code red level Marvel secret, Russell describes working alongside the television legend almost as if he’s back on the Linklater set. He could say anything and she was carried away, returned the favor, tried her own stuff: spontaneity, vibes, all of that.

It is now known that Louis-Dreyfus’ character was originally going to debut in “Black Widow” and that Marvel Studios plans for him to “appear in the MCU for some time.”

But for the moment, the character of Valentina is linked to John Walker; and according to Russell, fans should be prepared because it is definitely going to make it “interesting.” However, the actor also explains that he believes that for the actress, we are facing a very different character from the one he has played on other occasions, and shares his hopes of being able to work with her in the future.

It will be infinitely interesting because she is infinitely interesting. I think people are going to think one thing and get a bit of another because she is a great actress and you have seen her do feats in recent years. This is a very different type of character for her. I’m excited for what comes with that. I do not know. I have no idea what is going to come out of there, but I hope something will come out. It would be amazing to work with her.

While Valentina will surely play an important role in Phase 4 of the MCU, at the moment we fans do not know anything. However, given the very nature of the character in the comics, right now we could place it in any theory that comes to mind.

Facing the situation of the character of John Walker with what was seen in the last episode of the series, Russell spoke of his inner battle:

He only knew one family, that of the United States Army. He cared and fought for them and loved them, but now they have been taken from him. They have used him, and he feels used, and does not feel understood. Now everyone has turned their back on him, which is very dangerous for a person so now he has super soldier serum in his veins.

Via information | Esquire