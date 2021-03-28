Wyatt Russell talks about John Walker’s Captain America in Falcon & Winter Soldier

The second episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has formally presented to new captain america in the skin of John walker. A new Sentinel of Freedom who has raised some blisters between Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, beyond the UCM, fans are also receiving this new figure with some “suspicion”, as is obvious.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor Wyatt russell, who plays John Walker, shared his own ideas about the character, explaining what moves the character, or for example, what differentiates him from Steve Rogers’ Captain America.

While Steve’s internal compass was guided by moral and ethical obligations, which in Russell’s words is “striving for more than getting the job done,” John is more of a company man, understanding that the company is the army of States. Joined.

John is the type of person who says, ‘Look, you want me to do the job? I’ll finish the job for you. ‘ Sometimes that may require things in gray areas that you are not comfortable with, but I am, and I have to be able to do my job.

Russell also outlined the fundamental issues Walker must grapple with in the series, such as who is he really as a person and for wearing the Captain America outfit.

Who am I in this suit? What does it mean to me? What does it mean to the people who see it? Everyone has this idea of ​​imposter syndrome to some degree, as did Sam at first. [Sam] He wasn’t necessarily comfortable being Captain America. It didn’t feel good. Everyone deals with these things differently. So, it’s a big difference between this guy [John] and Steve. He’s a bit more of a headlong type of person.

About those differences between Steve and John, the actor explains that although they are both soldiers, they are from different times, and that causes a different procedure.

What I found interesting about John is that Steve was a soldier from a different age. They are both soldiers from different times, and John’s time is very different from Steve’s. The type of military that goes to Iraq and Afghanistan was different because the time was different, and the gray area of ​​now, you can see everything. There is a very different way to fight now. You enter the bag first and wonder later.

With an eye on the future episodes of the series and how his character fits into the story, Russell has advanced that his character is “a wrench that is thrown in the middle of this whole thing” in terms of Sam’s “hero’s journey” and becoming “a fully realized person”, as Russell explains that “[Walker es] an obstacle in that ”.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly