Wyatt Russell talks about his possible future in the MCU – Tomatazos

Now that Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% has come to an end, many issues are still pending resolution. While the closing was worthy and satisfying for Sam (Anthony Mackie), the last episode left the feeling that things still needed to be told, for example, a more detailed process of John Walker’s decision to support the protagonists. It is true that the series left loose ends to solve them in the fourth Captain America movie, but for many this left an unpleasant taste in their mouths.

Having achieved a great development for the character played by Wyatt Russell, which resulted in the audience’s hatred of the government-chosen Captain America, it did not have a dignified outcome. The fact that the public had such a response to the character was a sign that they were succeeding in provoking what they were looking for; Russell’s acting work was worthy of applause, allowing Walker to allow himself to be carried away by his wishes and mistakes like any human being.

Now we know that the one who sneakily took the super soldier serum is not alone, as the one who took command over it without warning was Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (star of Seinfeld and Veep – 92%). The path and intentions of this woman are a mystery within the MCU, although it is known from the comics that she is an espionage agent. The relationship between these two characters opens the doors to develop a new path for both in the future in a series or a movie.

During an interview with The Direct, the also protagonist of Operation Overlord – 90% spoke about his controversial character and his future with Marvel Studios. The actor assured that there are still many things about John that he would like the public to know to better understand why he has made certain decisions, but it is up to Kevin Feige to decide if he wants more from US Agent, who received his new nickname at the end. of the episode One World, One People.

I hope they got rid of that path that was prepared to despise someone, understanding where it came from. Like it or not, or disagree, they will understand why you do it. Part of the way I approached Marvel was [pensando] That would be the last time I was going to do it. Marvel operates in a cool way where you don’t make decisions before you see what [y cómo] works. I am not part of any of these [tomas de] decisions, obviously.

By the end they presented in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it is clear that the studio will look for the right place to show more of Contessa’s plans with US Agent, and this could take a place in a possible second season for the same series, in the new tape of Captain America or in new stories related to Thunderbolts or Dark Avengers.

Among the villains and other characters worthy of contempt within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, John Walker managed to transcend off the screens, as several fans began to want to be part of the story with the hashtag #NotMyCap, managing to become a topic of conversation throughout of the entire series.