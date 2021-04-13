Wyatt Russell reveals what it felt like to be the new Captain America

We were able to chat with actor Wyatt Russell who plays John Walker, the new Captain America in the Falcon series and the Winter Soldier.

Undoubtedly, the series of Falcon and the Soldier Winter has a lot of action and is very entertaining, but if there is one thing it stands out for, it is because Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and John walker (Wyatt Russell), who has become the new Captain America replacing Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

When I asked him what was the first thing he thought about when he got the role of the new Captain America, the actor Wyatt russell answered:

“They blew it, maybe they asked for the wrong guy. Then they showed me what it would really be like, what the character and background of John Walker was like and I thought it would be great. That we would have a lot of fun. Obviously I was nervous about messing it up and all those feelings. But when we get to the filming set, all of that ends ”.

I also asked him if he had seen all the Marvel Studios movies and which one was his favorite.

“I have not seen all the movies. I’ve seen Endgame, the first Captain America movie, and The Winter Soldier. My favorite I think is Guardians of the Galaxy, I think the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie I think is really good and that James Gunn is a true visionary genius. I love Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, I’m a huge fan of his. Long before I was known, when I saw a movie called Boy. So I think Thor: Ragnarok is my favorite movie. ” Answered Wyatt russell.

There are still some episodes to finish the first season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but it is clear that the new Captain America made by Wyatt russelHe is becoming a more and more interesting character. Since he could even be considered a villain.

All Marvel Studios movies and series can currently be seen on Disney + by following this link.