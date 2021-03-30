Wyatt Russell had already auditioned to be Captain America

The first casting Wyatt Russell went to was a Marvel one. The actor auditioned for Captain America, but why wasn’t he cast?

Since his appearance on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell became a topic on social media. In the second episode of the series, a little more was revealed about John Walker, the soldier chosen to take the place of Captain America. Recently, the actor himself revealed that his first audition was for the role, but he lost it to Chris Evans.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Wyatt Russell admitted that the first casting he went to in his career was precisely for the title role of Captain America: The First Avenger. “It’s a funny story, but honestly my first audition was more to read, to see if I had any talent acting. I don’t think he entered the competition for the role at any time. This time I had no idea what role I was playing for. ‘Marvel wants you to read for a role, go for it.’ I found out what it was when I had already got the role, “he explains in the interview.

Although now it is almost impossible to imagine another actor in the role of Steve Rogers, Chris Evans was not Marvel’s only option to carry the shield of Captain America. Other actors who were on the possible list were John Krasinski, Garrett Hedlund, Jensen Ackles, Scott Porter or Michael Cassidy. Even Sebastian Stan auditioned for the role, but ended up getting Bucky.

The differences between the two

In an interview with EW, Wyatt Russell explained what he thinks are the biggest differences between his Captain America and Chris Evans: “What I thought was interesting about John is that Steve was a soldier from another era. They are both soldiers from different eras, and John’s is very different from Steve’s. The type of military that goes to Iraq and Afghanistan is different because the time is different, and the gray areas, now you see everything. Everything is recorded. The way of fighting now is very different. You go with the whole arsenal first and ask the questions later. John is the type of guy who says’ look, you want me to do the job? I’ll finish the job for you. ‘ That may sometimes require things from the gray areas that you are not comfortable in but I am, and I need to be able to do my job. ” By contrast, Steve “was fighting for more than just getting the job done.”

