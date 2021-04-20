Wyatt Russell didn’t know about the surprise cameo

The surprising cameo of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘caught even one of its main protagonists by surprise, Wyatt russell. ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: All about episode 5. Who is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the Marvel comics?

Spoilers for ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​episode 5 below.

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) spinoff series ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​recently featured the arrival of a new villain that no one saw coming.

The Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine made her first MCU appearance on the fifth episode last Friday (April 16), titled ‘Truth,’ and the role was played by none other than the 11-time Emmy Award winner and star of ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Veep.’ , Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

With Marvel keeping the cast a secret, the cameo cameo was a huge surprise to fans, and it seems like it was a collaboration so secret that not even John Walker / Captain America knew it was in the works.

Marvel studios

Speaking to Esquire, Wyatt Russell revealed that he did not know about Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ involvement when he signed up for the series, adding that even while he was on set, there were only rumors that someone was coming.

“Everything will be infinitely more interesting because she is infinitely interesting,” Wyatt added about Julia’s appearance in the MCU, before joking a bit about what his casting could mean for the future. “I think people are going to think one thing and find another very different, because she is a great actress and you have seen her do feats in the past, no matter for how many years.”

As for how Walker and Valentina’s characters might interact in the future, Wyatt joked that he is very “excited” about all the possibilities..

Marvel studios

“This is a very different type of character for her. I’m excited for whatever that means for the story“He added.” I don’t know. I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I hope something happens. It would be amazing to work with her. “

We hope that Julia has a lot of future in the MCU, especially with the information published in Vanity Fair that The actress should have initially made her debut in ‘Black Widow’ alongside Scarlett Johansson.

