WWII veteran graduates from college at 97

Out there it is said that it is never too late to do everything we dream of or want and an example of this is the one that he has just given us recently. a 97-year-old man named Bill Gossett, who more than 8 decades ago made it his goal to graduate from college and barely did.

Bill, who is a veteran of World War II, in his youth studied for a time at Lincoln College and then transferred to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, but could not complete his studies there because decided to join the United States Army Air Corps.

After fighting in the war, Bill decided to take over a family business called Gossett’s CleanersAnd although he claims to have been very happy taking care of it, he always felt that he was missing something.

“There was always a void there, but I was busy learning how to run a business. Time passed and I finally decided to finish my degree. It was a goal of personal fulfillment, ”the man said in a press release.

It was then that in 2019, despite his age, which was never an impediment, he decided to approach the directors of Lincoln College to ask them to allow him to complete his studies.

“After meeting with the Registrar’s Office, we determined that Gossett could re-enroll as a reverse transfer student with Prior Learning Assessment credits. We were inspired by his desire to obtain a degree 80 years after he began his education, ”said the institution’s president, David Gerlach.

It was then that In 2020, Gossett completed his Bachelor of Associate of Arts, But due to the coronavirus pandemic, he had to wait another year to qualify and enjoy his graduation ceremony, which took place a couple of days ago.

In addition, during the academic ceremony, he was given a Doctorate Honoris Causa in Humanitarian Letters, in recognition of the effort made and for being an example of new generations.

You are interested in:

Daughter of Mexican migrants shows off Mexican flag at graduation ceremony

“D-Day” war veteran meets his “girlfriend” 75 years later