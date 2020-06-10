Quito, Jun 10 . .- The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF, for its acronym in English) expressed on Wednesday its rejection of the possibility of activating airports in the Galapagos Islands for direct international flights, which it considers a risk for “the fragile ecosystems” of the exclusive Ecuadorian archipelago.

In a statement, WWF Ecuador refers to the announcement issued on Tuesday about the partial veto of the Draft Organic Law of Humanitarian Support by the Ecuadorian President, Lenín Moreno, which incorporates a transitional provision that gives the green light to direct international flights to islands.

The Fund “rejects the nature of this provision because of the risk that it still represents for the fragile ecosystems of the Galapagos that are closely related to the livelihoods of the local community,” the document reads.

And it extends an appeal to the Ecuadorian State to promote and increase solutions for the economic recovery of the islands, “that do not detract from or compromise the ecological integrity of this invaluable natural heritage for present and future generations.”

It also recalls the guarantee principle contained in the Organic Law of the Special Regime for Galapagos (LOREG) and specifies “the potential risk of the introduction of invasive species”.

The international environmental organization urges Ecuador to increase its support for the archipelago and analyze other measures to allocate the necessary resources to face the economic situation facing the Galápagos community as a consequence of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of tourism, its main source of income.

“Currently, the risk of introduction and dispersal of invasive species represents one of the main threats to the unique biodiversity of the Galapagos, as well as to its economic development and the social and health well-being of its inhabitants,” the note states.

And he stresses that the main routes of introduction of species in Galapagos is related to the constant increase in the demand for products from the continent and the increasing arrival of passengers from different parts of the world.

The archipelago is home to the seventh largest marine protected area in the world, the Galapagos Marine Reserve, created in 1998, and of the total land surface area, 96.7% is its National Park, also declared a World Heritage Site by the Unesco in 1978.

Made up of 13 large islands, 6 smaller ones and 42 islets, it is located about a thousand kilometers west of the continental coasts of Ecuador and is known for its rich biodiversity.

